Victims of the STEM School shooting to receive almost $3 million for services and healing

A bouquet of flowers sits next to the entrance to the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 8, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado one day after two students entered the school with pistols, killing one student and injuring eight others. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime has awarded $2,878,767 to the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice to help the victims of the 2019 STEM School shooting.

“Our hope is that these funds will help the victims of this senseless tragedy continue forward in their healing process,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “The Department of Justice and my office will never forget Kendrick, the STEM family, and the entire Highlands Ranch community.”

Two high school students shot and killed a classmate and wounded eight others at the charter school in Highlands Ranch on May 7, 2019.

A teacher and twenty other students were in the classroom at the time of the shooting.

The award will reimburse organizations for services provided and fund ongoing healing and resiliency services for students, families, employees and first responders, according to the Justice Department.

“An act of violence both calculated and senseless claimed an innocent young life and caused physical and emotional harm to many others,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “We continue to grieve with the family of Kendrick Castillo and offer our prayers and support to the students and faculty of the STEM School and to the entire community of Highlands Ranch.”