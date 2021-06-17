Watch live at 11 a.m.: Victims of illegal fireworks encourage safe 4th of July celebrations

FILE – In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington. President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning in 2021 by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of pandemic disruption. The White House says the National Mall in Washington will host the traditional fireworks ceremony and it’s encouraging other communities hold festivities as well. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Several Denver agencies, including victims of illegal fireworks, are coming together Thursday to encourage safe celebrates for the Fourth of July.

Two victims who were injured by illegal fireworks while attending a festival in Denver in 2019 will share their story at 11 a.m. You can watch it live above on FOX31 Now.

Illegal Fireworks FAQs:

In Denver, there are two ways to report the use or sale of illegal fireworks: Online at Denvergov.org/pocketgov – select “Report Fireworks” Call 720-913-2059 (dedicated line for reporting illegal fireworks)

The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited in the City and County of Denver

Penalties for violations include up to $999 in fines and/or court costs and up to one year in jail