COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The five people killed at Club Q have been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The victims’ families are asking for privacy, but some have released statements about their loved ones, who are identified below by their name and the pronouns they identified themselves by.

Daniel Aston (he/him)

Daniel Aston was one of five people killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs in a shooting for which the suspect is facing hate crime charges. (Shared by: Colorado Springs Police Department)

Daniel Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man and the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” with the liberating performances he had long sought.

Ashley Paugh (she/her)

Ashley Paugh was one of five people killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs in a shooting for which the suspect is facing hate crime charges. (Credit: Paugh family)

Ashley Paugh worked for Kids Crossing, a nonprofit organization finding homes for foster children. In a statement, Ashley’s husband said she would do anything for children, including traveling around southeastern Colorado to raise awareness.

Kelly Loving (she/her)

Kelly Loving was one of five people killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs in a shooting for which the suspect is facing hate crime charges. (Shared by: Colorado Springs Police Department)

Derrick Rump (he/him)

Derrick Rump was one of five people killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs in a shooting for which the suspect is facing hate crime charges. (Shared by: Colorado Springs Police Department)

Raymond Green Vance (he/him)

Raymond Green Vance was one of five people killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs in a shooting for which the suspect is facing hate crime charges. (Shared by: Colorado Springs Police Department)

Raymond Green Vance, 22, was celebrating a birthday with his longtime girlfriend and her loved ones when he was killed. His family said that he was not a member of the LGBTQ+ community but was supportive. “Raymond was a kind, selfless young adult with his entire life ahead of him. His closest friend describes him as gifted, one-of-a-kind, and willing to go out of his way to help anyone.”

Police said a man armed with what officials have described as a “long rifle” walked into Club Q located at 3430 N. Academy Blvd. and opened fire, killing five people. Seventeen people were wounded by the shooting, one person suffered a non-gunshot injury and one person had no visible injuries. Colorado Springs police said they expect there will be more victims with non-visible injuries.