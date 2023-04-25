DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a double homicide that happened Monday.

The incident occurred around noon at American Elm, a restaurant on the corner of 38th Avenue and Raleigh Street.

The two victims have been identified as Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez Morales.

FOX31 was told by Vaughn-Dahler’s husband she was the general manager of the restaurant and has a 12-year-old child.

Authorities have not yet released the official cause of death for the victims.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.