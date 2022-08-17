DENVER (KDVR) — Shocked and surprised. That is how some of the people who were injured during a police shooting in LoDo described how they felt as they watched the video released by the Denver Police Department showing what happened.

They said that the video was hard to watch, and they have a lot of questions about why police decided to fire their weapons.

One of the men who was hurt said he could see himself in the video trying to get away from the chaos that morning. A woman described it as frustrating as she continues to recover from injuries that nearly killed her.

The video, which was released Tuesday, showed the officer-involved shooting in LoDo on July 17, which was hard for Bailey Alexander to watch.

The 24-year-old from Parker was one of six bystanders injured as officers fired their weapons as they tried to apprehend a man.

Her attorney tells FOX31, she was struck by a bullet. She saw the video shortly after it was released.

“It’s very clear that shots should not have ever been fired. It’s very frustrating that it happened at all,” Alexander said.

Yekalo Weldehiwet, we are told, was also hit by a bullet that tore through his arm. He told us he chose not to watch the video.

“I felt [watching it] would bring the anxiety and trauma back into play,” Weldehiwet said.

Weldehiwet said his brother described in detail how the suspect, Jordan Waddy, was shot by police.

“It makes no sense to me there was lack of professionalism, lack of awareness of environment, and lack of training of the [Denver] police department,“ Weldehiwet said.

Willis Small IV was hit in the foot, but it’s not clear if the injury was caused by a bullet or shrapnel.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that so many lives were in that crossfire. Anybody could have been a fatality,” Small said.

Attorney Crist Whitney, an attorney for the Rathod Mohamedbhai Law Firm, said Denver police acted recklessly.

“There were many things they could have done in that situation. They could have apprehended him, they could have done a number of things but not shoot into the crowd,” Whitney said.

The attorney for the three people we spoke with said he is still trying to figure out if a civil lawsuit will be filed.

DPD is not commenting on the grand jury investigation into the shooting.