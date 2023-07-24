LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Family members who lost a mother and her daughter in a Lakewood apartment fire last year are speaking out.

Monday afternoon, a 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty in juvenile court in a deadly arson case in Lakewood that took the life of 31-year-old Kathleen (Katie) Payton and her 10-year-old daughter Jazmine.

The other 12-year-old suspect did not enter a plea on Monday.

Janelle Camacho, Payton’s aunt, said it’s been very emotional the past couple of months.

“I think about them every single day,” Camacho said. “I think about the day we got the phone call of them passing away in a fire and you don’t want it to be real and then when you realize it’s true and they’re gone — I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Camacho was listening in virtually in Monday afternoon’s court hearing.

“To see the young men in court and everything, you can’t help but to think this is still somebody’s child and that’s sad, but at the same time it’s so unfair because my nieces had to pay the ultimate price with their lives,” Camacho said. “These boys are getting charged as juveniles for doing big boy things.”

The 14-year-old faces five to seven years in the Division of Youth Services, but his formal sentencing will take place in September.

“Honestly, I just felt like he probably got a good plea deal and he knows that he’ll be out soon. It just makes me angry and upset,” Camacho said. “I just think they’re getting off too easy.”

Camacho said the family is focusing on the good and the times they shared together as a family.

“Just cherish all the memories, all the text messages, voice messages, pictures, things like that,” Camacho said. “That’s really all we can do and just share. Share our memories. Keeping their memories alive in a way.”

The media is not allowed to attend the 14-year-old’s formal sentencing hearing in September because there is expected to be a discussion of his mental health history.

Due to the age of the suspects, their names cannot be released under Colorado Law.