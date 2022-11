DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating a stabbing on Speer Boulevard.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers are in the area of Speer Boulevard and Zuni Street investigating a stabbing.

The intersection is in the Highlands neighborhood near the Hampton Inn and Suites and a Shell gas station.

DPD said that one victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries from the stabbing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.