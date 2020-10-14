Victim of suspected drunk driving crash fighting for her life

DENVER (KDVR) — The family of Diana Sevilla say she was the only person who survived a three-car crash early on Oct. 5 near Interstate 225 and East Iliff Avenue.

Sevilla’s family attorney Kurt Zainer said a suspected drunk driver inside a Dodge Charger hit the passenger side of a pickup truck, then hit a Mazda SUV head-on. Sevilla was inside the SUV. She was rushed to the hospital.

“One of the hardest moments of my life — seeing her that bad,” said her mother Janice Wood.

Wood said her daughter is in a medically induced coma. Doctors have warned her she could be in the intensive care unit for months and it’s not clear what her recovery could bring.

“Despite the statistics, whatever the chances may be, if anyone is going to recover from this, it’s her,” said Tyler Sevilla, Diana’s son.

According to Zainer, that Monday morning, the single mom was on her way to one of two jobs to support her family. Zainer said adding to the family’s pain right now is the financial strain of the situation.



“There’s limited recovery for the families and those medical bills, they just keep piling up. Not to mention Diana not being able to work and not being able to pay the other bills she has, pay her mortgage,” said Zainer.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of Diana’s medical bills.