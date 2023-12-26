DENVER (KDVR) — The victim of a shooting in a parking lot at 8900 Harlan Street in Westminster has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was identified as Jon Rosenboom, 46.

Seth Fernandez, 24, was arrested on Dec. 23 on a charge of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 29 for a return filing of charges hearing.

According to Westminster police reports, Rosenboom was found in the parking lot around 10:35 p.m. on Dec. 22. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Two other men also went to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, one who took themself in for treatment and was reported to be in critical condition, and another who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believed an argument between several men in the parking lot led to firing guns at each other.