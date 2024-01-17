DENVER (KDVR) — Victims of motor vehicle theft in Colorado will receive aid that could help offset the costs that come from a stolen car.

The Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority announced the expansion to grant funding on Wednesday.

Colorado residents who have been victims of auto theft may be eligible for funding that could offset the costs associated with the theft.

Some of the expenses residents may be eligible for are:

Temporary alternative transportation Public transportation Ride-share services Rental car services

Cleaning and sanitation fees

Towing and storage fees

Vehicle repair reimbursement for repairs directly related to the vehicle theft

Stipend to help offset replacement costs of a stolen catalytic converter

Catalytic converter hardening devices

Aftermarket vehicle theft prevention devices like steering wheel locks, engine immobilizers, alarms and remote start systems

Other potential goods and services directly involved in secondary motor vehicle theft expenses

CSP will receive the funds through the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority and Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement Motor Vehicle Theft Program.

If you are a Colorado resident and your car has been stolen, go to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority’s website to view available resources and complete an application.

In 2023 the top three most stolen cars were Hyundai Elantras, Chevrolet Silverados and Hyundai Sonatas.

According to CATPA, there were more than 32,000 vehicle thefts in 2023. Last year’s numbers have dropped since 2022.

In 2022, 41,469 cars were stolen in Colorado and 35,841 were recovered, according to CATPA.