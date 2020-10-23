Victim in September Lowry homicide identified

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified on Friday the victim in a homicide that occurred in Lowry last month.

Minor Kennard Jr., 50, died from complications of external compression of the neck and torso, the medical examiner’s office said.

Kennard was killed near the intersection of East Lowry Boulevard and Alton Way around 6 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Savion Lewellen, 24, is being held for investigation of manslaughter and robbery. Unturell Sanders, 19, is being held for investigation of manslaughter, aggravated robbery, robbery, second-degree assault, felony menacing, child abuse and obstruction of telephone or telegraph device.

Savion Lewellen (L) and Unturell Sanders (R). Credit: Denver Police Department