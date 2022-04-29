CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Problem Solvers have learned the victim of a suspicious death in a Castle Rock house fire filed a civil protection order against her son last summer, who is a person of interest in the case.

Police are currently searching for 32-year-old Matthew Buchanan. He is the son of Elizabeth Bjorlow, who was found dead in the home.

Bjorlow filed for a civil protection order against Buchanan on July 21, 2021. In her petition to a judge, she wrote her son was supposed to care for his disabled uncle, who had been living in Bjorlow’s home for the past ten years.

Bjorlow wrote she “reprimanded him for dereliction of duty and he became irate.” She later wrote she fired Buchanan, and he began following her throughout the house.

Three months earlier, Bjorlow wrote Buchanan “put his hands around my neck,” and he was later arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Buchanan pled down to harassment for that case, according to the petition.

Bjorlow indicated she did not believe Buchanan was taking his medication and wrote “he has threatened to take my house, my job and my dignity.” She wrote he had been diagnosed as severely bipolar.

Two weeks later, a judge vacated the protection order. We don’t know if Bjorlow asked the judge to dismiss the request, or if it was the judge’s decision.

Buchanan was last seen driving a white Dodge minivan with a Colorado temporary license plate (3964372).

Matthew Buchanan is considered a person of interest after the death of one person and injuries to another during a fire in Castle Rock. Police say he was last seen driving this Dodge minivan. (Distributed by: Castle Rock Police Department)

If you see him or the vehicle, please call the Castle Rock Police Department at 303-663-6100.