Victim in fatal west Denver stabbing identified; police searching for suspects

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find the person or people responsible for a fatal stabbing that occurred in the Athmar Park neighborhood last weekend.

About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, DPD officers responded to an alley behind 920 S. Federal Blvd. on a report of an unresponsive male.

When officers arrived, they found Ramon Perez, 55, on the ground. He was transported to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.