Victim in fatal Castle Pines shooting identified

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — The man killed in a shooting in Castle Pines last week was identified Monday as Fletcher Lou Bodnar, 36, according to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

About 7 p.m. Friday, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Ovida Place.

DCSO arrested 33-year-old Dominique Wogan on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Authorities believe Wogan and Bodnar knew each other.

Dominique Wogan mugshot, DCSO

During their investigation, deputies uncovered that a disturbance occurred prior to the shooting.

Wogan is being held without bond.