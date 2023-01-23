DENVER (KDVR) — A 42-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a University of Denver basketball player on Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.

Katharina Rothman has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash that happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard. Another person who has not been identified yet was seriously injured, police said.

Coban Porter, 21, was arrested early Sunday morning in connection to the crash, DPD said. He is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and a DU athlete.

According to the probable cause statement, Porter was driving at an estimated speed of 50 mph on eastbound Buchtel Boulevard when he ran a red light at South University Boulevard. That is when Porter struck Rothman’s vehicle.

Police said Porter had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech, and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Police also noticed he had a “BudLight” paper wristband on his wrist.

A blood sample was taken from Porter and the results are pending at this time.

Statement from DU

This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation, and our deepest sympathies are with those involved in the accident, their families, and friends. All the resources of our campus and broader community, including counseling services, are available to any DU community member in need of assistance 24/7. Information can be found on our website, or by calling the university Health & Counseling Center Front Desk at 303-871-2205. DU employees needing assistance can call 888-881-5462.

Porter’s brother posted his bail of $2,000, according to court documents.