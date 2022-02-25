WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died in a home explosion on Tuesday morning.

The body of Duane Cameron Doyle, 51, was found with the help of a cadaver dog at the home in the 7700 block of Knox Court.

Investigators with Westminster’s police and fire departments, along with agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, are working to determine what caused the house to explode.

Two homes next door sustained extensive damage, along with several cars across the street.