Victim identified in “suspicious death,” potential connection to Colorado musician homicide

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Coroner has identified 48-year-old Heather Franks as the victim of a suspicious death discovered in unincorporated Weld County west of Kersey last weekend.

On Sunday, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a house at 26712 Weld County Road 45. They were following up on a lead in its investigation into the homicide of 53-year-old musician “Scotty” Sessions.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office ended up arresting 48-year-old Kevin Dean Eastman in connection with the death of Sessions that day.

During the search of the residence, deputies discovered a deceased adult woman on the property, who has now been identified as Franks.

The cause and manner of death are not being released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.