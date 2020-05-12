Victim identified in fatal east Denver shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — A woman was identified Tuesday as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred in Denver’s East Colfax neighborhood on Saturday.

Heather Perry, 21, died of a gunshot wound.

On Saturday morning, the Denver Police Department responded to the 1400 block of North Verbena Street.

Perry was found shot in the alley between Verbena and Valentia streets and Colfax and 14th avenues. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.

A suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Cornelius Haney. He is being held for investigation of first- and second-degree murder.

Cornelius Haney