Victim found tied up in back seat; Ft. Lupton police pursuit ends with suspect in custody

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect was taken into custody and a victim was found tied up in the back seat following a pursuit that ended just north of Greeley overnight Friday, according to police.

Ft. Lupton Police Chief John Fryar says the pursuit came through the city around 12:15 a.m. After about a 30 minute chase, officials took a male suspect into custody on Highway 85.

Officers found a victim tied up in the back seat of the car, police say. Both suspect and victim are in the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.