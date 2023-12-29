Victim flown to hospital after Pueblo campground shooting

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a campground in north Pueblo County on Friday morning, Dec. 29.
PCSO said deputies responded to the KOA campground located in the 4100 block of north I-25 at 11 a.m. on Friday, after reports that a man was shot and the suspect was still in the area.
When deputies arrived, the suspect was taken into custody without incident and is currently being questioned. PCSO said the victim sustained several gunshot wounds and was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs for life-threatening injuries.
Deputies said no one else was injured and there is no threat to the community. A weapon was also recovered and the incident remains under investigation.