Victim flown to hospital after Pueblo campground shooting

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a campground in north Pueblo County on Friday morning, Dec. 29.

PCSO said deputies responded to the KOA campground located in the 4100 block of north I-25 at 11 a.m. on Friday, after reports that a man was shot and the suspect was still in the area.

Courtesy: PCSO

When deputies arrived, the suspect was taken into custody without incident and is currently being questioned. PCSO said the victim sustained several gunshot wounds and was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs for life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said no one else was injured and there is no threat to the community. A weapon was also recovered and the incident remains under investigation.