Victim in Commerce City homicide identified; 2 suspects in custody

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man killed in Commerce City last week has been identified as Larry “Eddie” Gomez, 67, of Commerce City.

On Monday, two Commerce City men were arrested and booked into the Adams County Detention Facility on first-degree murder charges: Kyle Schneider, 26, and David Jacobs, 41.

The suspects’ photos have not been released.

About 5:30 a.m. on May 8, Commerce City police responded to a home in the 7000 block of Garden Lane on a report of neighbors finding an unresponsive man inside the home.

When officers arrived, they found Gomez dead.

Authorities have not yet provided details about the circumstances that led up to Gomez’s death.