DENVER (KDVR) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Denver on Friday.

Harris is once again set to tout the Biden-Harris administration’s action on climate and clean energy, as she did back in March. This time, she will also speak at a “finance event” for the Democratic National Committee, according to her office.

No details were immediately released about where Harris will be and when. Credentialed media will cover both events, as well as the vice president’s arrival at Denver International Airport.

It will be the vice president’s third visit to Denver during her time in the administration.

Harris last visited the metro area in March. She addressed the same topics that will be the focus of her next visit: “investment in combatting the climate crisis and creating a clean energy economy that works for all,” according to her office. That talk happened at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities.

She was also here in March 2021 to promote the American Rescue Plan, a pandemic relief package that set aside billions to aid hurting businesses and stimulate the economy. Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited the restaurant Maria Empanada, the owner of which she later invited to the White House for a celebration of Latino businesses.

Late last week, Harris visited the Bahamas. She announced that the U.S. is investing more than $100 million in the Caribbean region to crack down on weapons trafficking, help alleviate Haiti’s humanitarian crisis and support climate change initiatives, the Associated Press reported.