VFW Holiday Food and Toy Airlift takes off today

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Some military families from across the state will receive some much needed help thanks to the 10th Annual VFW Holiday Food and Toy Airlift.

Pilots donate their time to fly the donated food and toys to cities like Montrose and Delta.

“The goal is just to take some Christmas cheer, some toys and supplies to our veterans in need up in the mountains,” said Ricky Burton, a flight instructor at Independence Aviation.

The VFW, Colorado Aviation Business Association and volunteer pilots, including crews from Independence Aviation, came together to make this happen.

“We started here in the Denver metro area, and we are using these smaller general aviation aircraft like this Cirrus, to take that food, and the toys and the donations to the veterans who are needy,” said Angel Andres Rosado, an instructor pilot with Independence Aviation.

When they land, the pilots will meet with representatives from the local VFW chapters who have identified military families and veterans in need.