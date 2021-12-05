VFW Charity Airlift takes off to help veterans and families in need

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Aviation Business Association (CABA) and the Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Precision and Aerobatics flight teams, held the 11th annual VFW Charity Airlift on Sunday.

The mission is to provide toys and nonperishable food items to veterans and their families in rural communities throughout the state. Some of the destinations include Grand Junction, Durango, Montrose/Delta, Cortez, Alamosa, Pueblo, Las Animas, Burlington, Greeley and Fort Collins.

Colorado’s Veterans of Foreign Wars organizes a collection of food and toys based on local needs and CABA coordinates airlift logistics from Centennial Airport to rural Colorado communities.

Since 2011, the airlift has resulted in the distribution of 54,000 pounds of food and toys for veterans and their families. MSU Denver Flight Team pilots donate their time and expenses to fly those supplies.

MSU Denver was recently recognized by Military Times as one of the top 30 colleges and universities nationwide for veterans, as part of its Best for Vets: Colleges 2021 ranking.