DENVER (KDVR) — A sharp rise in vehicle thefts at Denver International Airport has travelers on high alert.

Jake Mattern said he returned to the airport on July 2 only to find his truck stolen out of the Economy West parking lot at DIA.

“I walked around for probably two hours almost, just walking around thinking I was crazy,” Mattern said.

His gray 2015 Ford F-150 is now gone, but he said what was inside stung the most.

“I had all of my patches from all of my deployments and teams I had worked with,” Mattern said. “It doesn’t sound like much, but when you’re embedded with teams overseas and you do a good job and get to know them, you trade team patches and it’s a memento, a reminder of what you did.”

Mattern served in the U.S. Air Force as a Special Operations Joint Terminal Attack Controller.

“As you get further from being off duty, those little things are the only last memories you have,” Mattern said.

Jake Mattern said his gray 2015 Ford F-150 was stolen out of the Economy West parking lot at Denver International Aiport sometime between June 11 and July 2, 2023. (Courtesy: Jake Mattern)

Denver airport auto theft on the rise

DIA has a long history of vehicle thefts. According to data from the Denver Police Department, there’s been a rise in auto thefts over the years.

Just in the last month, there have been 186 auto thefts recorded.

Mattern said the truck had been with him through a lot, moving with him from place to place during his deployments.

“We always said goodbye in front of my truck,” Mattern said.

While the truck can be replaced, his military patches cannot.

“Hopefully someone can be aware and take those super sentimental items out of their vehicle and if it happens to them, then hopefully it’ll just be a truck and not something like mine that was more near and dear,” Mattern said.

Mattern’s truck was stolen out of the Economy West parking lot sometime between June 11-July 2. It is a gray 2015 Ford F-150 truck with black tires and a United States Parachute Association sticker on the back right window.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).