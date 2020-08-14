Veterans take part in Denver virtual career fair

DENVER (KDVR) — The unemployment rate for veterans is sitting at 9%. On Thursday, organizers hosted a virtual job fair to help link veterans and other military members up with potential employers.

The Denver Virtual Career Fair for Veterans featured 40+ exhibitors from a range of different companies.

“We have everything form aerospace and defense, technology companies, software,” said Jennifer Hadac, director of military and spouse career resources at RecruitMilitary.

RecruitMilitary hosted the event with DAV. More than 400 people had registered for the career fair on Thursday.

“[With] the virtual setting, its advantages are individuals can come to the event from wherever they have an internet connection,” Hadac said.

Not only does the event help veterans find work, it also provides employers with a skilled, dedicated and hardworking applicant pool.

“They’re not only looking to fill positions there in Denver, but across Colorado and really the Rocky Mountain region,” Hadac said.

Another big virtual job fair will take place on September 1. For more information on it, click here.