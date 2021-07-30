Veterans, military and National Guard members get free state park pass for August

DENVER (KDVR) — Veterans, active-duty members of the military and National Guard will be offered free admission to all Colorado state parks for the month of August.

The free pass is available beginning Sunday from any Colorado state parks or CPW office.

Present proof of service using one of four methods:

Military ID card

Applicable DD Form

Veterans Affairs health identification card

A current Colorado driver’s license or state-issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said those who qualify can also bring along family or friends for free to any of Colorado’s 42 state parks, as long as they are in the same vehicle.

Find a state park to match your favorite activity, from boating and wildlife viewing to biking and rock climbing.

Veterans and active-duty members of the military will be offered free admission to all Colorado state parks for Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Coloradans with a current Colorado Disabled Veterans license plates have access Colorado state parks free witho​ut a pass on the windshield, according to CPW.