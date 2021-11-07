Veterans Day salutes: Deals for retired and active military members

DENVER (KDVR) — A discount on a meal or haircut may not seem like a grand gesture, but there are several small tokens of appreciation offered to those who served and those still serving on and around Veterans Day.
From small, local businesses to large corporations, there are several deals available for current and former military service members across the state.
Some form of identification showing former or active status is required for most places honoring veterans on the holiday.
Here’s a list of offers retired and current military members can take advantage of and when:
- Do the Bang Thing Salon: 4830 S Broadway, Englewood – Open to any veteran and their family members; say “cut their hair”; haircuts are free and include a bangin’ shampoo and style. Refreshments and beverages will also be provided on Nov. 8 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: All-American Burger with choice of cheese and one of its basic sides (fries, tots, sweet potato fries or chips) for free to veterans and active-duty military for dine-in on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Starbucks: Free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses all day Nov. 11.
- Ziggi’s Coffee: One free 16 oz. drink of choice for all veterans and active-duty service members all day on Nov. 11.
- Taco John’s: Veterans visiting a location can use the code VETERAN in the mobile app, to receive a free small beef taco combo on Nov. 1.1
- Rock Bottom Brewery: Active and retired military members can enjoy 10% off all day on Nov. 11.
- Gordon Biersch Brewery: Active and retired military members can enjoy 10% off all day on Nov. 11.
- On the Border: Veterans can enjoy a free pick 2 combo all day on Nov. 11.
- Barbeque at Home by Dickey’s Barbeque: From Nov. 11 through Dec. 31, Barbecue At Home is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15. Barbecue At Home ships products nationwide.
- Thirsty Lion Gastropub – Union Station in Denver: All active and retired military members can get a free entrée and a nonalcoholic beverage on Nov. 11.
- Colorado Mountain Brewery: All veterans, retired and active duty can receive a free appetizer all day on Nov. 11.
- Jiffy Lube: Free oil change with coupon for all veterans on Nov. 11.
- Yard House: Free appetizer for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11.
More offers will be added as they are reported.