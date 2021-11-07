Veterans Day salutes: Deals for retired and active military members

DENVER (KDVR) — A discount on a meal or haircut may not seem like a grand gesture, but there are several small tokens of appreciation offered to those who served and those still serving on and around Veterans Day.

From small, local businesses to large corporations, there are several deals available for current and former military service members across the state.

Some form of identification showing former or active status is required for most places honoring veterans on the holiday.

Here’s a list of offers retired and current military members can take advantage of and when:

More offers will be added as they are reported.