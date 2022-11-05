DENVER (KDVR) –Hundreds of people flocked to Civic Center Park Saturday to take part in this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade and Festival.

The event, organized by Colorado Veterans Project, returned for the first time since the pandemic.

“It’s a great honor and pleasure,” WWII Army Veteran Howard Berger said.

The parade features historic military uniforms, vehicles, and artillery throughout the route.

“It’s great to be back participating,” Steve Stephens of El Jebel Drovers said. “I come from a family of veterans.”

The festival serves as a celebratory “Thank You” to our Veterans who fought to ensure our freedoms.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are proud sponsors of the parade.