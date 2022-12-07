COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A local Army veteran was surprised with Christmas decorations and lights on his house for his first holiday with his baby boy.

Last Christmas, Sgt. Patrick Plumberg was deployed while his wife was expecting their first child. She gave birth over the summer, and unfortunately, Plumberg could not come home on emergency leave and just met his son for the first time this October.

After the long wait, he is finally home and this will be their first Christmas together as a family.

On Tuesday, Christmas Decor in Colorado Springs and Timberline Landscaping made their holiday even merrier by taking some of the Christmas hustle and bustle off of Plumberg and his family by decorating his house with lights, garlands, and wreaths.

“It’s making me really grateful for the graciousness that the Lord has shown to my family for the past year bringing people into our lives that take care of us and companies like Timberline Landscaping,” said Plumberg.

The Plumbergs were nominated for this surprise by Patrick’s Sergeant Major and were selected out of hundreds of nominations.