Veteran pleads for help finding stolen dog that was parting gift from late wife

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — A local veteran is pleading with the community to help find his stolen dog, Maggie.

Inside his Northglenn home, it doesn’t take long to see what Vietnam veteran Jack Bullock’s whole world revolves around — Maggie, his all-white rescue toy poodle.

“That’s her spot on the sofa right there, that’s her blanket,” Bullock said. “Maggie and I, she was my hiking buddy, she was all of eight pounds and I’d walk 10 miles, she’d walk 15.”

Maggie was a parting gift to Bullock from his wife, Sandy, before she passed away.

“When Sandy passed away, she moved from her bed to my bed, and I miss [Maggie] at night because she’d slept next to me,” Bullock said.

Maggie has been missing for 42 days. Bullock says someone stole her on July 25 from outside of an addiction recovery meeting at the Little Red House on Monaco in Commerce City.

“Maggie had been going for five years with me,” he said.

An addiction meeting is where Bullock met his wife, Sandy. After her passing, Maggie accompanied him to meetings.

“I’d leave her out there with water and stuff, and I came out there at 1 p.m. on Sunday the 25th and her leash was gone, somebody had picked her up.”

Bullock spent the last month and 12 days putting out posters, calling shelters, nearby businesses and police, pleading to get his Maggie back.

“No trace, no trace at all,” Bullock said.

Bullock’s only hope is someone hearing and seeing his story can help. If you have any information on where Maggie could be, you are urged to call Commerce City Police.