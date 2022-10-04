DENVER (KDVR) — Veteran Marine Steven Drummond is proud to have served his country for more than two decades.

Now he is battling a stomach illness that has caused him to lose a hundred pounds in less than six months.

“I’m only 61 but internally I’ve got the parts of a 90 year old” he said.

Drummond, who has worked to help other disabled veterans, tells FOX31 he worries every day about taking care of his family. His priority is “making sure everything is taken care of for my family after I’m gone” he said.

Drummond’s yard sustained extensive damage from a recent storm.

“I don’t have the strength or the energy to do the everyday, day-to-day tasks that need to be done” he said.

The most immediate need is to repair his lagging wood fence which he showed FOX31.

“It is literally held up with wires and two-by-fours, the four-by-fours are all snapped off, the planking is gone” he said.

Drummond worries that his dogs will push the fence over, which could be dangerous as he lives along a school route.

The yard is no longer safe for his grandchildren due to the presence of nails and broken boards.

Drummond told the Problem Solvers the most difficult thing to face is having to ask for assistance.

“The one thing veterans don’t like to do is yell and scream we need help” said Drummond.

The Problem Solvers are reaching out to local fence repair companies to find a solution for Drummond and his family.

For now, he hopes the makeshift barrier he’s set up will hold up during the next bout of bad weather.



