ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Some parts of Colorado on Christmas Eve saw a good amount of snow, including many parts in the high country.

Jason Smiley and his family saw all that snow as they traveled back down from Estes Park to Parker, but all the powder made driving conditions a little dicey on US Highway 36.

“There had been a big snowfall from the night before,” Smiley, a veteran and current Federal Agent said. “It was almost instant the road conditions changed like that.”

Smiley said they were coming around a turn on the two-lane highway when they saw a car turned over off the road. He said at first he thought it was from the night before but his wife noticed the lights were on and the car was still running.

Smiley said he knew he needed to go and help. He climbed up on the top of the car and started to figure out what he needed to do to help.

“There was snow all over and the airbags deployed, so I couldn’t see what was inside,” Smiley said. “So I wiped the snow and started talking to them calmly.”

He said inside was a mother and her teen daughter and he asked them right away if they were doing okay before starting to work to get them out of the car.

“I lifted the teen daughter up out the window and placed her butt on the door and swiveled her off the car,” Smiley said, “then had mom do the same thing.”

First responders showed up at the scene and Smiley said the mother and daughter were expected to be okay.

But quickly Smiley started to realize the same day, Christmas Eve but 18 years ago, he was involved in a very similar crash while overseas.

“I was involved in that rollover accident in 2005 Christmas Eve day,” Smiley said. “It was exactly 18 years to this day it happened.”

Smiley said he was out doing a counter-intelligence mission when the person driving hit a rut and flipped. Smiley shared photos with FOX31 of the accident and said he landed on the top and split his head open. He said from there he had to crawl out of the car and be flown back to base.

“For 18 years I was a special agent for the Air Force and before that, I was nine years Active Duty Marine Corp,” Smiley said. “I worked counter terrorist stuff in the Air Force as a special agent and I did four tours in Afghanistan.”

Smiley said he knows a lot of other people would have stopped to help the mom and teenage daughter. He said it was special to see how many people drove by or stopped to make sure everyone was fine at the scene.