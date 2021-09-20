Veteran Denver firefighter dies while on the job

DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver firefighter who had been on the job for 19 years passed away Monday afternoon while working.

The 42-year-old experienced a cardiac event, according to the Denver Fire Department. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not recover and was pronounced dead around 4 p.m.

“The entire Denver Fire Department is reeling from this loss, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our brother who passed-away,” said Fire Chief Desmond Fulton in a media statement. “We ask for privacy at this time as we deal with this terrible unexpected tragedy.”

Officials are not releasing the firefighter’s name until the family is notified.

