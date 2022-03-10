DENVER (KDVR) — A Navy veteran caring for his disabled mother is fighting to keep their home. The issue raises the question of whether a caregiver is required to be on a lease when sharing a home with a disabled resident.

Levi Roybal tells FOX31 he is in a difficult position because he is not on the lease, despite having to make decisions for his mother, who suffers from dementia.

“I can’t ask for service orders or things to be done, (the landlord) says it has to come from your mom, I’m like, my mom is handicapped,” said Roybal. “She has dementia. If she’s not having a good day, sometimes she forgets who I am.”

Roybal, who copes with PTSD, also said he is being charged pet fees for his service dog.

Renter rights for people with diasbilities in Colorado

Attorney Jacob Eppler told FOX31 that service animals are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act and fees should not be charged.

“Landlords are supposed to provide reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities and that can include their animal,” Eppler said, before adding that even caregivers must be on a lease if residing on the premises.

“I’m willing to do anything, put my name on the lease, work with (the landlord),” Roybal said. He told FOX31 he is willing to do whatever is required to remain at the property without his mother facing the threat of eviction.

The Problem Solvers contacted the management, but they returned with no comment.

Legal experts tell FOX31 disputes with landlords should be conducted in writing. If you are a renter, legal assistance is available.