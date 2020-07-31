Vesta Dipping Grill closes after 23 years in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – The Vesta Dipping Grill, which opened in 1997, announced it’s closing on Thursday after serving Denver customers for 23 years.

Vesta is the original restaurant in the Secret Sauce restaurant group, Steuben’s and Ace remain open for dine-in and take out.

“Both Steuben’s and Ace are open in Uptown for dine-in and take out and I’ve been on the floor regularly, enjoying seeing so many familiar, masked, faces. Our patios are perfect for safe social distanced eating, drinking and pretending for an hour or so, that things are normal again. “ Josh Wolkon, Founder of Secret Sauce

“I’ve embraced the term “right sizing” which feels appropriate, right now,” Wolkon acknowledging current conditions caused by the pandemic.

Vesta is hosting a final fundraiser, “Boards for Brandon”, on August 8 (10am-2pm) and 9 (1pm-5pm), to support former Chef Brandon Foster’s family.