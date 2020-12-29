‘Very easy to trigger avalanches large enough to bury and kill a person’; Avalanche warning issued

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center announced Tuesday morning that an avalanche warning was issued due to the high potential for avalanches.

The danger level is 4 out of 5 for slab avalanches. Meteorologist Chris Tomer says backcountry travel should be avoided on Tuesday.

Slab avalanches occur when weak, older layers of snow release. We added 4-8 inches of new snow on old weak snowpack Monday night into Tuesday. A number of east and northeast slopes are also wind-loaded adding to the problem.

The CAIC said it will be very easy to trigger avalanches large enough to bury and kill a person through Wednesday morning. Avalanches will run naturally. You can trigger avalanches from the bottom of slopes or from a distance. If you trigger an avalanche it will be large and very dangerous.

Colorado recorded six avalanche deaths in the 2019-20 season — two more than the current count early into this season. The active start is concerning for rescue teams that are wrapping up a record-breaking year. As of Sunday night, the Alpine Rescue Team had completed 136 missions for the year — just six missions shy of their record.