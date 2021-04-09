‘Very active scene’; Shots fired during traffic stop in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Thornton Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly fired shots during a traffic stop.

Police said it happened after 8:30 a.m. Friday in the area of 115th and Colorado Boulevard.

Colorado Blvd is closed in both directions from 112th Avenue to 115th Avenue.

TPD is looking for a Hispanic male, wearing a black hat, black hoodie, white t-shirt, and blue jeans. Police believe he is armed with a handgun and may have stolen a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee from the area. License Plate #OLD489. If seen call 911. Do not approach the vehicle as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police said all schools in the area have been placed on Secure Alert (Lockout).

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.