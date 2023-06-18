Red electric guitar plugged into large speaker. Close up of amplifier controls with blur effect on background. Playing guitar in home.

DENVER (KDVR) – Louise Post, the lead singer of the rock band Veruca Salt told FOX31 a trailer containing instruments, audio equipment and other gear necessary for a concert was stolen from a hotel parking lot early Saturday morning.

The band had a show in Denver on Saturday and managed to continue on without their instruments, according to Post, by renting and borrowing equipment.

Post said a report has been filed with the Denver Police Department and the singer added a reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of her band’s gear.

Post, along with other musicians performing with her on a tour to promote her solo album “Sleepwalker,” is set to perform in Dallas, Texas on Monday.