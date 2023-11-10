DENVER (KDVR) — If you have Verizon Wireless, you might have had some troubles with your phone Friday morning.

According to Down Detector, several Verizon Wireless customers were reporting issues with services like cellular data and internet in Colorado. A majority of the issue was around the lack of signal.

Around 5:30 a.m., more than 3,000 people nationwide reported issues to Down Detector. Multiple areas, including Denver, were included in the outage.

Jefferson County Communications Center Authority tweeted at 5:42 a.m. that Verizon Wireless was experiencing a large outage in the area.

The communication service recommended contacting Verizon for information and to continue using 911 for emergencies.

Even if you have Verizon and are experiencing an outage, you can still call 911. Many phones were placed under “SOS Only,” which means only emergency calls will go through.

Some users said their service was restored around 6 a.m.

FOX31 reached out to Verizon.

“A service issue impacted some Verizon customers in Colorado early this morning. The issue has been resolved and service has been restored. Any customers still experiencing issues are encouraged to restart their phone,” said a representative at Verizon.

At 7 a.m. Jeffcom911 said Verizon Wireless service was operational again.

This is breaking news. FOX31 will update this when more information is available.