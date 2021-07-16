Verdict reached in Mark Redwine murder trial

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — A verdict has been reached in the trial for Mark Redwine, who is accused of killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan, in 2012 near Durango in southwest Colorado.

Investigators say Mark Redwine killed Dylan shortly after the boy arrived for a court-ordered visit. Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir northeast of Durango.

9 years after prosecutors say a father killed his son…we will learn if a jury agrees. Verdict in Redwine trial coming at 2:30 #kdvr https://t.co/mu6ujIkz7R — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) July 16, 2021

Redwine faces charges of second-degree murder and child abuse. The trial has been delayed several times since it was initially set to begin in 2018. This includes an extended delay after Redwine’s lawyer was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2019, along with multiple delays related to COVID-19.

The trial is being held in Colorado District Court in Durango.

The verdict is set to be read at 2:30 p.m. You can watch live in the player above.