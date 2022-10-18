DENVER (KDVR) — Police are working to identify a vehicle that was involved in a multi-car crash that occurred on the flyover from northbound Interstate 225 to westbound Interstate 70 and seriously injured multiple people.

According to the Denver Police Department, the collision happened on Oct. 12 at 8:40 p.m. DPD said that a multi-car collision occurred on the flyover from northbound I-225 to westbound I-70.

DPD responded to a crash on I-225. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DPD said that one vehicle struck several vehicles that were stopped in traffic. The collision resulted in serious injuries to multiple people.

According to DPD, the last vehicle that was hit was described as a dark or black sedan and fled the scene without stopping or leaving any information.

Now, police are looking for that vehicle and driver. Anyone with information on this multi-car crash is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.