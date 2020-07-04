Vehicle strikes bicyclist on Highway 6, leaves scene

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A male bicyclist was transported to Summit County Medical Center after being struck on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 6 by a vehicle Saturday morning.

Authorities say the vehicle, suspected to be a 2011-2015 Ford Explorer, left the scene. The color of the vehicle is unknown, but troopers believe it has damage to the passenger front fender.

This crash occurred at approximately milepost 221 on Highway 6 at about 9:30 a.m.

Summit County Fire and Troopers arrived on scene and found the 52-year-old bicyclist unconscious with significant injuries. The man is in stable condition.

Colorado State Patrol is asking anyone who has details about the crash to contact CSP dispatch at 970-824-6501.