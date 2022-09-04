COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a critical traffic incident on Gold Camp Road Sunday afternoon.

According to CSFD, one person was ejected when a vehicle on Gold Camp Road at Point Sublime rolled roughly 500 feet down a steep embankment.

Colorado Springs Fire critical crash at Gold Camp Rd at Point Sublime (Colorado Springs Fire)

CSFD’s High Angle Rescue Team, along with paramedics, helped bring the person back up the embankment.

According to CSFD, the patient is in critical condition and was transported to a nearby hospital by a UCHealth helicopter.

