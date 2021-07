LAKEWOOD, Colo. — No one was hurt after a vehicle ended up in a pool in Lakewood on Thursday afternoon.

Man….it’s a #Hot one out there today, it would be a good day to jump in the….😳…..🤦‍♂️…..😑….pool. Thank you to @WestMetroFire for the follow up work, Ace Towing for getting the car out of said pool & to all that is good in the world for there being NO injuries to anyone. 👍 pic.twitter.com/wmjfM5oWct — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 16, 2021

Lakewood Police say it happened at a pool on South Flower Circle near South Garrison and West Mississippi when a teen driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse. The driver and the adult passenger got out safely. The teen driver was cited for careless driving.

Police also said West Metro Fire and Rescue helped with the follow up work and Ace Towing helped officers get the car out.

Just FYI, the best line for this is “Check out our new Infiniti Pool”. Everyone else is battling for second place. pic.twitter.com/Kn4yd4Tft5 — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 16, 2021