LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – A crash that occurred Sunday morning around 11 a.m. involving two motorists has been deemed deadly by authorities.

According to the Loveland Police Department, an unidentified 19-year-old was driving a Subaru southbound along the 5400 block of North Wilson Avenue when he hit an unidentified 30-year-old on a motorcycle who was also moving southbound.

LPD said that the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash.

The Subaru driver was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

This investigation is ongoing and according to LPD, both speed and alcohol are suspected to have played a role in this deadly crash.

FOX31 will bring you updates on this story as they are made public.