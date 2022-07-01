DENVER (KDVR) — A passenger in one car was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle on the road last week in west Denver and police need help to find the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Daniel Diaz-Rojas, 23, was in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a 15-year-old driver when someone in an older silver or light blue minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan, fired several shots at the vehicle in the area of W. 5th Avenue and Federal Boulevard on June 23 just before 9 p.m. Diaz-Rojas was shot and killed and the driver was also shot. Police said the 15-year-old is in critical condition.

The surveillance video in the player above shows the vehicles were traveling northbound in the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard when the shooting happened and that the driver’s side middle window of the minivan appears to be covered with plastic and duct tape.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.