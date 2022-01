CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol said a vehicle went off the road on US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon on Friday afternoon.

First responders are currently working to extricate the driver, who CSP said is injured.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed traffic eastbound between CO 119 and CO 93 while emergency crews work on getting the injured party out of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.