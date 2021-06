AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police shut down southbound traffic on Interstate 225 south of Iliff Avenue due to a car fire on Sunday.

#APDTrafficAlert

NB I-225 is currently closed south of Iliff for a fully engulfed vehicle on the roadway. No one has been injured, the fire is a result of vehicle automotive problems. We will try to open the highway as quick as possible and one lane at a time. Please avoid area pic.twitter.com/JFVYuwi0rW — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 20, 2021

Colorado Department of Transportation said the left lane northbound I-225 at Parker Road is open but the right lanes remain blocked for responding fire crews.

I-225 NB: Fire department activity at Exit 4 – CO 83; Parker Road. UPDATE: Left lane open. Right lanes remain blocked. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/OYEFgZ04Y8 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 20, 2021

Police said no one was injured and the cause of the fire is “automotive problems.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.