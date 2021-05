AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A vehicle crashed into RTD equipment at the Aurora Metro Station on Thursday morning.

It happened before 6 a.m. near 2nd Avenue and Abilene Station.

RTD said the Aurora Metro Center Station and the 2nd Ave & Abilene Station were impacted for a short time.

RTD R line is back open!



Clean up is done with debris, car and crossing mast removed from crash.



RTD crews still have to install a new crossing mast, expected to take until noon today. pic.twitter.com/bEIoEubDaG — Carly Cassady (@CarlyCassadyWX) May 20, 2021

There is no word if anyone was injured in the crash.